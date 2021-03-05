'You guys are doing GREAT' - The Rock praises The Hurt Business and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

The Hurt Business has gained a lot of popularity in WWE over the last few months and are currently peaking following Bobby Lashley defeating The Miz for the WWE Championship during this past Monday's edition of Raw.

Lashley and his fellow Hurt Business members have been receiving praise from legends across the industry. Recently, they even caught the eye of "the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment," Dwayne Johnson (The Rock).

After MVP responded to a fan on Twitter explaining what it means to have Lashley as the WWE Champion and the significance of representation, The Rock chimed in and praised The Hurt Business for what they have achieved.

Well said, brother. You guys are doing GREAT. Very happy for all of you. Very proud, too. Representing — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 4, 2021

Bobby Lashley is the third African-American WWE wrestler to win the WWE Championship after Kofi Kingston and The Rock. It is a huge moment in WWE history and fans from all across the globe have joined together to celebrate his monumental championship victory.

The Hurt Business has become one of the top factions in all of professional wrestling. At the moment the faction is draped in gold with Lashley leading the charge as WWE Champion and Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander proudly wearing the Raw tag team titles around their waists.

The WWE Champion Bobby Lashley responded to The Rock

Lashley didn't take long to respond to Johnson's tweet. The WWE Champion commended Johnson for his contributions to the wrestling industry and remarked that he may not be without "The Great One's" influence on the industry.

You and so many others paved the way for us to do what we do. Without The Great One, there might not be an All Mighty. https://t.co/b1WhKdtt0Q — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 4, 2021

The Rock is one of the greatest wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle and his impact on WWE is still felt to this day. He has inspired an entire generation of wrestlers and cleared the road for countless others.

Lashley has been receiving congratulations and compliments since Monday from the WWE Universe and wrestlers alike. He recently responded to another tweet from a current WWE wrestler who sang his praises.

The Hurt Business is dominating WWE and it is very likely that Lashley will be heading into WrestleMania as WWE Champion. Even though his opponent has yet to be announced publicly, it is likely that Drew McIntyre will be challenging him for the title at the biggest show of the year.

Right now, we can all celebrate Bobby Lashley's history-making victory. Only time will tell what is next for Lashley and The Hurt Business.