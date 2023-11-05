The Rock referenced in segment featuring 19-year veteran at WWE Crown Jewel: Find out what happened!

Crown Jewel 2023 unfolded with unexpected results and twists, including Solo Sikoa's dominant victory over John Cena, Seth Rollins' successful retention of the World title, and Logan Paul dethroning Rey Mysterio for the US title. Amidst this eventful Premium Live Event, the company featured a special, unannounced segment of Miz TV that also paid homage to The Rock, with Saudi Arabian actor Ibrahim Al Hajjaj and Grayson Waller as guests, the latter being an unwelcome one.

The segment commenced immediately after the showdown between Cena and Sikoa at Crown Jewel. The A-lister initiated this surprise Miz TV segment, welcoming Saudi Arabian actor Ibrahim Al Hajjaj. However, the segment was swiftly interrupted by Grayson Waller, who not only ridiculed the Saudi actor but also demanded the opportunity to host the Waller Effect show as an alternative to Miz TV.

Expand Tweet

The altercation took a dramatic turn as Waller tried to attack the Saudi Arabian actor, prompting Miz to retaliate and confront the SmackDown star. Following Miz's retribution, Ibrahim Al Hajjaj showcased his in-ring skills by delivering the People's Elbow on Grayson, a tribute to the People's Champion, The Rock.

The commentary, led by Michael Cole and Wade Barret, also highlighted the symbolism by stating that a renowned actor performing the signature move of another famous actor, resonating with fans who cherish such references to The Rock in the company.

Logan Paul seemingly breaks character after winning the US Title at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul secured his first WWE championship victory at Crown Jewel 2023 by defeating Rey Mysterio in a United States Championship clash. The match concluded with an accidental intervention from Santos Escobar, leading to the Maverick obtaining a pair of brass knuckles and using them against Mysterio, even after Rey executed the 619.

Following the match, the YouTube sensation approached Mysterio, breaking character to express admiration for the legendary star by stating that he still loves Rey Mysterio and he is undoubtedly a legend in the company. However, Rey remained visibly frustrated by the manner in which Logan secured the victory and claimed the United States Championship.

Expand Tweet

The Maverick's triumph is expected to inject renewed energy into the current landscape of the company and SmackDown.

It will be interesting to witness what happens in the upcoming shows, with Logan Paul now reigning as the new United States Champion. It also seems like from now on, the Maverick might be making more frequent appearances in the Stamford-based Promotion as he is now a champion.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here