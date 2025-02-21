The Rock to replace 5-time world champion in the WWE Elimination Chamber match? Chances explored

The road to WrestleMania 41 has once again taken an intriguing turn as The Rock has announced he will appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. He mentioned in his post that The Final Boss intends to "fu*k up" a certain superstar's life.

Rocky’s announcement has left fans immensely excited. His appearance last year ahead of 'Mania altered the entire trajectory of The Show of Shows. The Rock could soon find himself in the 2025 men’s Elimination Chamber bout.

In a shocking twist, Roman Reigns might launch an attack on CM Punk before the 2025 Chamber to exact revenge for his betrayal at the 2025 Royal Rumble and injure him. The Best in the World eliminated Reigns and Rollins simultaneously, leaving the Original Tribal Chief shocked and shouting at The Straight Edge Superstar.

This surprising twist could pave the way for the rumored Triple Threat bout between Punk, Reigns, and Rollins at Mania. Meanwhile, The Final Boss may consider stepping in to replace the five-time world WWE champion, Punk, in the Men's Chamber, misusing his TKO board position, and could potentially win the Chamber to face Cody Rhodes in a dream bout at The Show of Shows.

That said, the above scenario remains purely hypothetical at this stage, and fans will need to stay tuned until Rocky appears on the blue brand to reveal his intentions.

Roman Reigns discusses a potential match with The Rock at WrestleMania

Another major name fans want to face The Rock at 'Mania, aside from Cody Rhodes, is the Undisputed Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. During a media interaction following RAW’s debut on Netflix, Reigns was asked about his dream match against The People's Champion. Here’s what the Original Tribal Chief had to say:

“I don’t have to tease anything here. You guys do it for us. We’re just gonna let the internet do its thing. That would just defeat the whole purpose of this. The internet won’t do its thing if I said yes or no. So, we’ll see," Reigns stated.

With The Showcase of The Immortals approaching, it will be fascinating to see if The Final Boss again alters the entire card with his involvement.

