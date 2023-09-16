The Rock to return to face 6-time Champion at WrestleMania 40? WWE fans believe there could be a swerve

The Rock went to The Pat McAfee Show on Friday morning and teased the possibility of having a match at WrestleMania 40. Fans speculated he could face Roman Reigns, while others have several different WWE Superstars in mind.

Rocky revealed to McAfee that there were plans in place for him to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It didn't happen, but he hinted about having a match in WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

"There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia," The Rock said. "I'm saying that's a potential too. I'm open, I'm open. But again, let's figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. Not only that but I also want to deliver to the locker room and the boys and the girls back there who are working their a**es off. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

With The Great One's recent revelation, Sportskeeda asked the WWE Universe on X, formerly Twitter, who they want him to face at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

As expected, several fans answered Roman Reigns, who remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief vs. The Brahma Bull is a headliner, but others also thought that John Cena, LA Knight, and CM Punk were potential options.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another option the WWE Universe can think of is for The Rock to help Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Reigns. Rocky can even out the odds and take out Solo Sikoa, who will likely interfere in a Reigns match.

Expand Tweet

With the SAG-AFTRA strike still not close to being done, The People's Champion will have a light schedule. The XFL's second season will also start early next year so he might be busier by the time WrestleMania 40 rolls around.

Some fans don't want The Rock at WrestleMania 40

While some fans are excited to see The Rock at WrestleMania 40, some members of the WWE Universe don't want him near the biggest wrestling event of 2024.

This fan thought that Rocky had not earned his spot on the card:

Expand Tweet

Another fan claimed that The Great One will be gone once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends:

Expand Tweet

Others want him to stay away from the main event of WrestleMania 40. These fans likely believe Cody Rhodes deserves another shot at dethroning Roman Reigns at the show.

Regardless of how everyone feels about The Rock, he's one of the biggest names in the world. WrestleMania 40 is about having the biggest stars on the show, and there might not be a bigger star in the world than him.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage