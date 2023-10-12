The Rock to return and Rock Bottom 3 superstars on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

The fallout episode of WWE SmackDown following Fastlane 2023 could see The Rock make a surprise appearance to lay waste to three high-profile names of The Bloodline.

As you may know, speculations of Paul Heyman recruiting The Brahma Bull's daughter Ava to The Bloodline have been doing the rounds lately. Given Roman Reigns is scheduled to return on this week's WWE SmackDown, he could do so with a new Bloodline member, Ava.

If so, The Rock could take offense to his daughter joining The Bloodline and make a comeback to confront the Roman-led faction. While The Hollywood icon getting engaged in a physical confrontation with The Tribal Chief seems a bit unlikely, Dwayne Johnson could single-handedly Rock Bottom the trio of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman as Reigns is forced to watch the mayhem from the ringside.

This potential angle would then lay down the breadcrumbs for the rumored match between The Head of the Table and The People's Champion for a later date.

Former WWE SmackDown star's reaction when he found out that his daughter wanted to be a pro wrestler

Former WWE SmackDown star and Hollywood megastar The Rock revealed his reaction when he found out that his daughter, Simone, aka Ava, wanted to be a pro wrestler.

Speaking on Kevin Hart's Peacock show Hart to Heart, the former WWE Champion revealed that he felt proud upon finding out that Ava wanted to follow in his footsteps.

"That was a special moment when my daughter Simone said, 'I want to get in the business,' much like I said years before her. Immediately, I loved it, it was a great sense of pride as a father – but then, of course, as a parent you start to think about all the pitfalls, all the hardships, all that she's going to go through because I've lived that business."

The Brahma Bull continued:

"I have enough confidence to know that, as her father, I've instilled in her ... values, work ethic, things like that. Man, I was so proud."

