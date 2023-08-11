The Rock to return tonight to confront Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown? Chances of it happening 

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will witness the fallout from the Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam. As you may know, the high-profile clash saw Main Event Jey face a heartbreaking defeat after his brother, Jimmy Uso, betrayed him.

Following that, WWE announced the 'Hail to The Chief' segment featuring Roman Reigns for the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown. However, given how things unfolded at The Biggest Party of the Summer, there have been speculations about The Rock returning on tonight's show to confront The Tribal Chief.

While you can never say never in WWE, the odds of The Brahma Bull returning on tonight's show look highly unlikely. The company would not want to throw away one of the biggest possible surprises in a tamed manner on a random episode of the blue brand. Hence, the odds of the former WWE Champion showing up tonight are very dismal.

However, with Jimmy siding with Reigns and Solo Sikoa, The Rock could potentially return in the future to help Jey in his war against the heel stable.

Roman Reigns' rumored WrestleMania match against The Rock fell through earlier this year

As you may know, WWE was reportedly planning to pit The Rock against his cousin, Roman Reigns, in a dream match at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. However, the rumored bout failed to materialize due to The Rock not being in ring shape.

The news of The Brahma Bull pulling out of the match garnered several responses from WWE Universe, including Roman Reigns. During an appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tribal Chief addressed The Rock's unavailability for WrestleMania 39.

"I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he's not gonna be ready in time, which, [referring to Fallon looking confused] that's the fact that everyone's making, like, 'Hold on! He trains every single day. He's huge!' But to his defense, it's one thing to train with weights, the bodybuilding, the look, the part … but, to be able to get in the ring and do a main event match, a championship match, an Undisputed WWE Championship match, it takes a lot of conditioning, it beats up your body."

While the dream match between the two stalwarts didn't happen at WrestleMania this year, fans still haven't given up on the idea of the Hollywood megastar colliding with his cousin in the WWE ring.

