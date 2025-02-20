The Rock to return at WWE Elimination Chamber to set up a gigantic WrestleMania 41 match? Exploring the potential

The Rock seemingly turned babyface at the start of the year, but that could just be a one-off for RAW's Netflix debut. He might return at WWE Elimination Chamber to set up a massive WrestleMania 41 match.

After welcoming everyone at RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, The Rock appreciated the face of the company, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was supposed to be his rival in the storyline he had promised to revisit upon his return. He later handed over the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns, possibly hinting he won't feud with him either.

While he seemingly turned babyface during the Netflix premiere, WWE Elimination Chamber is just over a week away and could feature the return of 'The Final Boss' persona to set up a WrestleMania 41 match if the stars align.

Roman Reigns might return at the upcoming premium live event to attack Seth Rollins, who brutally assaulted him at Royal Rumble after they were both eliminated by CM Punk. If that happens, The Rock could surprisingly appear to thrash the OTC and blow the roof off the place. This could finally set up the dream match fans have anticipated for years. However, it will all depend on his Hollywood schedule. If he's able to make time for The Show of Shows, this kind of return will not be out of the question.

The following weeks could showcase classic Bloodline drama, with a heel Final Boss bullying The Tribal Chief, and possibly even using stars like Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to do his bidding. This scenario could lead to a showdown in Las Vegas. While it might be possible and will change the company's landscape, it should be noted that it is just speculation for now and nowhere near confirmed.

Another way The Rock could return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 ahead of WrestleMania 41

While attacking Roman Reigns will be the perfect way to start a dream rivalry, that's not the only option.

The Rock could just appear after the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, confront the winner, and later enter himself into the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 using his power as a member of TKO's board of directors. This could set up a massive Triple-Threat Match between himself, Cody Rhodes, and the Chamber winner on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Whatever he does at the event, just The Rock's appearance will be enough to make WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 one of its most memorable editions.

