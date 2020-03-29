The Rock reveals what he whispered in Stone Cold's ear moments after WrestleMania match

This was their third outing at a WrestleMania, and the only one that The Rock won.

Soon after, Austin announced his retirement from pro-wrestling.

The Rock thanks Stone Cold

WWE legend The Rock recently posted a video on his official Instagram handle and discussed his rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin in detail. The Brahma Bull touched upon all three of their WrestleMania encounters. Additionally, The Rock revealed what he whispered in Austin's ear, moments after beating him at WrestleMania 19 with the help of three consecutive Rock Bottoms.

I beat him in the middle of the ring, 1, 2, 3. That moment, in front of 55,000 people, you can actually see me... when you watch it back. I'm sitting up, and I sit next to him, and he's laying there in front of everybody. And I whispered to him, 'I thank you so much for everything that you've done for me. And, I said 'I love you.' He said 'I love you too.' I hit him on the chest and I left, left him in the ring. That was it, he retired that night.

WrestleMania 19 saw The Rock and Stone Cold squaring off for the third time at The Show of Shows. The Rock had vowed to defeat Austin at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, after failing to do so on two separate occasions. It took three Rock Bottoms to get the job done, but The Great One finally beat Austin at WrestleMania.

The Rattlesnake's neck injury made sure that he wouldn't be returning as an active performer, though Austin went on to make several appearances for the company over the course of the next 17 years.