The Rock and Roman Reigns to team up for a massive match before WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

The Rock and Roman Reigns may have teased a massive match on the road to WrestleMania 40.

For those unaware, the duo was the closing act alongside Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at the Las Vegas WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. After Reigns chose Rock as his Mania opponent, Rhodes interrupted the segment.

The American Nightmare said he chose the Tribal Chief to finish his story. Things intensified after The Bloodline members and Rhodes called out each other’s families. The tense standoff may lead to a tag team match featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber 2024.

It is worth mentioning that Rollins recently provided a timeline for his return to active in-ring competition. During his appearance on GMF, The Visionary said he hopes to get cleared for in-ring action “sometime in the next few weeks.”

“Oh, WrestleMania 40, no problem. We got this bad boy. We got this. I’ll be back way before then, for sure. I tore my MCL, tore my meniscus about three weeks ago now, and it sucks. If you’ve ever had an MCL sprain or any sort of damage to that part of your knee, it’s not comfortable. But doing all the right things, rehabbing. Fortunately, it was just a partial tear and not a full tear. We’re able to avoid surgery for the time being."

He continued:

"We’ll see what happens after WrestleMania. We’ll see how long I can ride on these wheels, but rehab’s going great. I feel great, I feel like I recently just kind of turned a corner, as a matter of fact, on this knee. So I’m feeling really good. Definitely will be ready before WrestleMania, and I’m hoping sometime in the next few weeks,” Rollins said. (H/T Fightful)

What happened after The Rock and Roman Reigns walked past Triple H at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event?

The Rock and Roman Reigns nearly got into a brawl with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins after Rocky slapped Rhodes for calling out the Anoa'i Family. There were a lot of expletives exchanged between the four men. Triple H, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce had to get involved to alleviate the situation.

WWE cameras caught an interesting interaction between Rocky and Triple H while The Game gave his thoughts. Rocky told Hunter to “fix it,” to which Triple H said Rocky was out of line.

The People’s Champion dropped another expletive, which was censored.

Fans might have to tune into SmackDown this Friday to find out what will happen next in the saga between The Rock and Roma Reigns.

