When was the last time The Rock showed up in WWE?

The Rock is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. His success in the ring and in his mainstream ventures means he is one of the biggest draws the company can call upon.

WWE tries to cash in every time The Rock makes an appearance. Since his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 29, he has restricted himself to sporadic appearances. The Great One's commitment to Hollywood and other ventures means he cannot make frequent visits to his old home. When he shows up, however, the company does everything possible to maximise the exposure.

This begs the question - when was the last time Rocky showed up in WWE? Don't worry, we have the answer for you right here.

The Rock's last WWE appearance was on the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown on October 4, 2019. It was his first WWE appearance since April 2016 and his first SmackDown appearance since October 2014.

The Rock lays the SmackDown again

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Big shout to my dance partner and the man, herself @beckylynchwwe for takin' care of business with me and delivering Smackdown's highest rated segment of the entire… The People's Champ and The Man of the People.

On September 30, 2019, The Rock revealed that he would be present for SmackDown's 20th Anniversary, which was scheduled to be held four days later. It was the first episode of SmackDown to feature on FOX, making it a special occasion that called for big names.

The Rock arrived to interrupt King Corbin in the opening segment. The former NXT star was mocking Becky Lynch before he was stopped by the arrival of The People's Champion. The Fast and Furious star entered to a thunderous ovation from fans, who were delighted to see him after three years.

The former WWE Champion proceeded to deliver his iconic catchphrases before turning his attention to The Lone Wolf. He proceeded to insult him alongside Lynch and call him an 'STD', leading to a loud and hilarious chant from the fans.

Corbin took exception to what was happening and ditched his robe to fight the legend. However, he was taken by surprise when The Man attacked him instead. The Great One joined in the party and took it to the then-King of the Ring, uncorking his trademark punches on him

After Lynch hit a leg drop on the hapless Corbin, Rocky hit him with The People's Elbow and a Rock Bottom to send him packing. He then celebrated with Lynch in the ring to wrap up the first segment of a historic night.

