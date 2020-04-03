The Rock's mother had a verbal exchange with WWE legend's brother during WrestleMania match

The two were sitting at ringside during the main event.

This led to a little exchange between them, hinting that they were heavily invested in the match.

The Rock with his mother

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently sat down with ESPN and discussed his WrestleMania trilogy with fellow WWE veteran The Rock. Austin shared his detailed thoughts on his WrestleMania 17 match against The Great One that headlined the show back in 2001.

The Rattlesnake also revealed an amusing tidbit from the night. During the main event, The Rock's mother and Austin's brother were sitting at ringside. Austin's brother was cheering for him and was using a bunch of curse words in the process. This led to a little exchange between him and The Rock's mom.

My brother was in the front row, he was sitting with The Rock's mom. And you know, of course, my brother cusses a lot like me. He was cheering for me and The Rock's mother was cheering for The Rock. And so, they got into a little bit of an exchange. It's all good but that's how emotionally invested everybody was.

Austin shares his thoughts on the WrestleMania 17 main event:

Austin also went into detail about the atmosphere surrounding the match as a whole. The match was built up for a while and both Superstars sat down with Jim Ross for a heated and tension-filled interview on the Road to WrestleMania. Add to it the pre-match build, the video package, and everything else that was put together, and it made for a memorable WrestleMania feud.

It's not a secret that Austin and The Rock had become two of the biggest Superstars in the industry by the time WrestleMania 17 rolled around. Both athletes had been WWE mainstays throughout the Attitude Era and had won the WWE title on multiple occasions. Austin and The Rock were both incredibly skilled mic workers and always made it a point to back their talk up inside the squared circle.

The excitement for WrestleMania 17's main event was off the roof, with one major reason for the same being that Austin hadn't competed at the previous WrestleMania in 2000. His real-life injury was turned into a storyline, which saw Rikishi running Austin down with a car at Survivor Series 1999.

The eventual match saw Austin and The Rock beating the tar out of each other for a while, before Vince McMahon came out and aided Austin in beating The Brahma Bull, winning the title in the process. Austin shook hands with Vince McMahon in an iconic visual that's dubbed by many as the moment the Attitude Era came to an end.