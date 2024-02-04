The Rock's WrestleMania opportunity to be ruined by popular WWE Superstar? Exploring massive twist

This week on WWE SmackDown, The Rock and Roman Reigns seemingly made it clear that they would be main eventing this year's WrestleMania. The WWE Universe has perceivably had a negative reaction to the news but the company could have one final trick up their sleeve.

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which means that he still has a target on his back, and in the midst of his match against The Rock, there is one man who could make a difference.

Damian Priest is running out of time to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and WrestleMania would be the perfect place to do it. Back at WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins cashed in his contract to make the main event a triple-threat match, and left with the world title.

Could WrestleMania 40 take the same route and actually see Damian Priest be the man to get the pin and take the title, leaving The Great One and The Tribal Chief to settle their issues again down the road?

The WWE Universe doesn't like the idea of The Rock main-eventing WrestleMania

The WWE Universe doesn't like that Cody Rhodes has stepped aside and allowed The Rock to take his place in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match, and he admitted that he wanted Reigns' championship, so going by logic, he should be in that match.

Rhodes will seemingly now face Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows instead, before possibly getting a shot again at Reigns at a later date, but this could make the show much more predictable.

Rhodes would be expected to defeat Rollins whilst Reigns would defeat The Rock so adding Damian Priest to the mix could add a new element. Priest needs to cash in his contract soon to avoid having the same result as Austin Theory, and since WWE has ostensibly been backed into a corner following the recent spate of injuries, this could be the perfect solution.

Would you like to see Damian Priest walk out of WrestleMania 40 with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

