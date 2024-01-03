The Rock's WWE return at RAW: Day 1 to set up massive Bloodline return after 185-days? Analyzing the chances

On RAW Day 1 2024, The Rock made a surprise return to WWE. While the Miami native was initially involved in a physical scuffle with Jinder Mahal, things took an even more exciting turn when The People's Champion teased a feud with Roman Reigns towards the end of the segment.

While there has been no further development until now, there is a chance that The Rock's return and statement on RAW could lead to a massive Bloodline reunion. In the coming weeks, WWE could book a tag team match, which would cause great excitement.

The Stamford-based promotion could book a tag team match in which The Rock can team up with Jey Uso to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso. If this match happens, it could top The Bloodline Civil War, which took place at Money in the Bank in 2023.

While the angle is speculative, seeing the Samoan family in action would excite every WWE fan. However, in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how the promotion involves Rock in this storyline.

Roman Reigns reacts to The Rock's call out on RAW

Over the last three years or so, Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominant superstars in WWE. His Head of the Table gimmick has been appreciated. Many have always questioned if Roman would be able to defeat The Rock. A certain section of fans also believe Reigns can be truly called The Tribal Chief when he beats Rock.

Hence, for a long time, the WWE Universe wanted to see a confrontation between the two. Therefore, fans couldn't contain their excitement when Rock called out Roman Reigns on RAW. While many thought they wouldn't hear a response from The Tribal Chief until he appeared on SmackDown, they were wrong.

After RAW ended, Roman Reigns reacted to the call-out by Rock. On social media platform X, Reigns posted a laughing emoji. While The Tribal Chief did not use any words, this emoji was enough to create a buzz among fans.

Moving ahead, it will be interesting to see if WWE books a match between Roman Reigns and Rock at WrestleMania 40. If that happens, one would wonder what happened to Cody Rhodes.

