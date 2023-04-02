The Rock could show up at WrestleMania and not even be a part of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 39 Night Two is what the WWE Universe has been waiting for since there is a belief that The Rock could finally appear on the show. Finally, Roman Reigns might be defeated, and Cody Rhodes could finish the story that his father started.

The Rock has already teased that he could appear on WWE programming soon. So, what if The Great One does appear on tonight's show but doesn't interact with The Bloodline?

The former world champion has made cameo appearances at The Grandest Stage of Them All in the past. Back at WrestleMania 32, he showed up to take down The Wyatt Family, and he could have a similar role in Hollywood tonight.

LA Knight could cut a promo and be shut down by The Great One, creating a fantastic WrestleMania moment for both men. This potential segment is something that is richly deserved by Knight, who could miss out on a 'Mania moment if the company is unable to make this happen.

Will The Rock care about The Bloodline story if he does make his return to WWE?

Rocky hasn't been dragged into the storyline with The Bloodline on-screen. It appears that the WWE Universe has pushed a narrative that he can make an appearance when in fact, he may not want to be part of the angle at all.

The Rock has to think about the fact that he can't risk an injury, and he may not be in shape to wrestle at the moment. Cody Rhodes' story should be the one that ends WrestleMania and The People's Champion making an appearance and challenging Roman Reigns would overshadow everything the two men have built.

Ronda Rousey faced backlash when she did the same thing at the Royal Rumble event in 2018. Hence, The Great One may have different plans tonight so that he can pick up a story with his family in the future.

Do you think Rocky will appear at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

