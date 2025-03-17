The Rock to use WWE Hall of Famer's old ring name as his new nickname? Exploring the chances

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and The Rock is back. Reprising his role from a year ago, The Final Boss is once again going after Cody Rhodes. This has seen him side with Elimination Chamber winner, John Cena. So, given all that is happening, could he take on a new nickname that once belonged to a WWE Hall of Famer?

The answer to this question is quite possibly "Yes", as the WWE Hall of Famer in this scenario is The Godfather. Recently, The Rock has had an obsession with souls, and originally wanted Cody Rhodes'. However, this was all a ruse, which led to him getting Cena to sell out. With that in mind, he could adopt the nickname The Soultaker, which was the name The Godfather used before he joined WWE, from 1989 to 1991.

Given that there are no trademarks for The Soultaker, The Rock could certainly make it his own. Should he choose to take on the nickname, he would likely face no issues from anyone in the pro wrestling business. Of course, at the end of the day, the final decision lies with him.

Becoming The Soultaker would add an interesting element to the upcoming WrestleMania storyline. That being said, at this point, this is nothing more than speculation.

The Rock likely plans on making John Cena his Corporate Champion

As mentioned earlier, The Rock approached Cody Rhodes and asked him to sell his soul. In other words, he wanted The American Nightmare to join forces with him, and essentially become his Corporate Champion.

Seeing as the plan has changed and he is now backing John Cena, one can assume that The Leader of the Cenation is the man The Final Boss wants to represent the company as champion. With that in mind, the 52-year-old could once again try to make life as difficult as possible for Rhodes, all in an attempt to have Cena win the title.

It will be interesting to see what The Brahma Bull's plans are to help Cena become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion. Regardless of what it is, life will surely become a whole lot more difficult for the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

