The Rock vs Roman Reigns not to happen for the title at WrestleMania XL? What the future may hold

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was teased for a couple of years until the main event of WrestleMania 39 featured Cody Rhodes. Now that The People's Champion is back in the company, we may finally get a match between these superstars. However, it may not be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a blockbuster that writes its own story, that being both superstars' lineage, and doesn't really need to be a championship bout to grab eyeballs. WWE could make a huge change in the coming few months to build Rock's and Reigns' match to the fullest.

The way the company could do it is by having Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble.

As usual, Solo Siko would interfere to help Reigns, Jey Uso could even the odds, Jimmy could interfere to get the numbers advantage, and THE ROCK could then even the odds again. The tables would turn on Roman, and Cody hits him with multiple Cross Rhodes and pins him to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

This might end Roman Reigns' awesome title run but will set up a feud of a lifetime with The Rock. Cody Rhodes could go on to face the Royal Rumble winner with the title on the line, and everyone wins.

The Rock reveals what will convince him to wrestle a match in WWE

The Brahma Bull's return to the company has again sparked rumors of the highly anticipated main event between both stars. Over the past two years, matches were supposed to happen, but they didn't. Many people cited his schedule, or maybe his not wanting to risk his body, as the main reason for it not happening.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Dwayne Johnson revealed what would actually get him to wrestle again and it's not his schedule, or anything injury related. The Rock said that a unique 'why' and 'what' need to be created to motivate him.

“Honestly, brother, it's not the injury that I'm concerned about because that's just part of it, it's just part of the game. You sign up for it. You get hurt. We all get hurt. That's just the way it is. It's not even the schedule because I can control the schedule because I can control the schedule, to a large degree. Me going back to WWE and wrestling a match always comes down to the reason why, and what can we create that's never been done before for the fans. So that's the idea.”

The Rock is looking to create 'the moment.' Nothing would do that more than his facing this era's greatest world champion, who also happens to be his cousin, in the main event of WrestleMania.

