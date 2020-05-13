The Rock

The Rock is one of the most iconic Superstars to ever lace a pair of boots in WWE. The former WWE Champion The Rock was pivotal during the Attitude Era and has since been a constant part of WWE even though he is a major Hollywood Superstar now.

While talking on Arn Anderson's podcast, host Conrad Thomson mentioned that Curtis Axel was a highly capable Superstar, and even The Rock wanted to work with him for his comeback program.

Just shoutin’ at the 😈👊🏾 https://t.co/l2usw4GL7R — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 6, 2020

The Rock wanted to work with Axel

Arn Anderson stated that Axel was very underutilized and talented. Here is what Conrad Thomson asked Anderson:

Were you surprised that they never found any place for him? I mean, this is a guy who was praised in a major way, like even when The Rock was coming back and trying to get ready for a comeback, he would go to this guy and say 'hey man let's work together'. Very capable performer.

The company released Curtis Axel due to the budget cuts owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic. While Axel was released, his tag-team partner Bo Dallas is still part of the company.

Hey guys super excited to connect with you all and have some fun on @cameo. Link in Bio. pic.twitter.com/XP6s1MU0EJ — Joe Hennig (@RealCurtisAxel) February 11, 2020

It is unfortunate that WWE never saw major potential in Axel even though someone like The Rock could see the talent in him.

