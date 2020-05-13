The Rock wanted his return program to be with recently released WWE Superstar Curis Axel
- Multiple WWE Superstars were released due to COVID-19 budget cuts
- The Rock is a former multi-time World Champion in WWE
The Rock is one of the most iconic Superstars to ever lace a pair of boots in WWE. The former WWE Champion The Rock was pivotal during the Attitude Era and has since been a constant part of WWE even though he is a major Hollywood Superstar now.
While talking on Arn Anderson's podcast, host Conrad Thomson mentioned that Curtis Axel was a highly capable Superstar, and even The Rock wanted to work with him for his comeback program.
The Rock wanted to work with Axel
Arn Anderson stated that Axel was very underutilized and talented. Here is what Conrad Thomson asked Anderson:
Were you surprised that they never found any place for him? I mean, this is a guy who was praised in a major way, like even when The Rock was coming back and trying to get ready for a comeback, he would go to this guy and say 'hey man let's work together'. Very capable performer.
The company released Curtis Axel due to the budget cuts owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic. While Axel was released, his tag-team partner Bo Dallas is still part of the company.
It is unfortunate that WWE never saw major potential in Axel even though someone like The Rock could see the talent in him.
