The Rock, along with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, had to give their everything to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 40.

The outcome of the match, however, has left fans divided on the internet as The Brahma Bull resorted to unfair means to defeat the babyfaces. The People's Champion even threatened the referee, abusing his powers during the match.

Following his great victory, it will be interesting to see what the creative team has planned for The Great One next.

The following piece will look at four potential directions for The Brahma Bull following Night 1.

#4. The Rock betrays Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 Night 2

Expand Tweet

There are speculations that The Rock could betray The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns on the last night of WrestleMania 40. The majority of fans are convinced that The People's Champion could turn on Roman to cost him his title against Cody Rhodes.

It is argued that the seeds of a potential betrayal were laid on the first night itself as tensions between The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief were evident when the latter accidentally speared the former.

If a potential turn does happen, it would not only draw a lot of eyeballs but also lay down the breadcrumbs for a dream match between Reigns and The Brahma Bull which has been rumored for the last couple of years.

#3. A money feud against John Cena

Following his heartbreaking loss on Night 1 which left him battered and bruised, Cody Rhodes will collide with Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match on the second night.

Roman will have The Bloodline with him at ringside during his clash, meanwhile, Rhodes will be alone. However, that could change if 25-time champion John Cena, who has been rumored to return at WrestleMania, makes a comeback to help The American Nightmare even the odds.

The Cenation Leader has recently experienced troubles with The Bloodline. In addition, Cena was also involved in a fierce rivalry against The Rock nearly a decade ago, which yielded two high-profile clashes. Given his history with the Roman-led faction, Cena could return to exact revenge on The Bloodline by helping Rhodes win.

Following that, he could confront The Final Boss to lay down the breadcrumbs for a money feud leading to a potential match at SummerSlam.

#2. The Rock feuds with Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Cody Rhodes succumbed to a devastating defeat against Roman Reigns and The Rock last night. However, his issues with The Brahma Bull are far from over.

Given how the heels resorted to unfair tactics during the clash, Cody Rhodes could demand another shot at The Final Boss. The American Nightmare could likely finish his story tonight by usurping Roman Reigns and turning his attention towards the Hollywood megastar following that.

If that does happen, fans should expect a mouthwatering, volatile feud to be on the cards between the two stalwarts.

#1. The Great One wins Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title

Expand Tweet

The World Heavyweight Title match tonight will see the champion Seth Rollins collide with the challenger Drew McIntyre. However, this could potentially turn into something more.

The Rock could have The Bloodline do his dirty work and take out Drew McIntyre right before his clash against Rollins by attacking him backstage. Following that, The Great One could abuse his powers and replace The Scottish Psychopath in the bout and dethrone Rollins.

This potential angle could subject The Rock to massive heel heat. Moreover, The Final Boss winning the World Title may prove to be best for the business.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE