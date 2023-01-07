Commentators are one of the most important aspects of the show in both WWE and other wrestling promotions. They help call the action or whatever is happening in a given segment. Some announcers are obviously better than others, whether it be because of a more natural delivery or knowledge of the sport.

From time to time, stars join the commentary table to add a performer's perspective. They may be injured or feuding with a wrestler in a match in the ring.

This happens all the time in WWE, with The Miz and Kevin Owens often joining the announcers. New Day members occasionally do the same when their partner is in the match. Xavier Woods did this for Kofi Kingston on the most recent episode of NXT.

Every star in WWE, however, cannot pull off being a believable commentator. It requires strong promo skills and the ability to adapt on the fly. Because of this and other factors, some stars are better suited to be commentators. Here are four such WWE stars.

#4 The Miz has made his career on the microphone

The Miz has been successful for over 15 years.

Despite being a hated heel, The Miz always delivers on the microphone. It's his biggest strength as a WWE star and has led him to two WWE Championship wins.

His appearances work because he always plays the arrogant yet cowardly heel. His character is easy for faces to play off of and it has helped many stars get over throughout their WWE careers. Dexter Lumis was the latest such performer.

The best heels on the mic can adapt to any situation, and The Miz has made a career of doing that. He also argues with whoever is the face announcer, with Corey Graves usually agreeing with whatever he says.

#3 Sami Zayn has always been one of WWE's top all-around stars

A huge part of the reason for the overwhelming success of The Bloodline in WWE is Sami Zayn. His promo skills and adaptability have made everything work while also positioning Zayn as a potential top face in the company.

Many fans of The Great Liberator have known about his talents for years. The difference is that now the rest of the fans and officials are finally seeing it as well. Zayn can be condescending in the same manner as The Miz, but he's usually more smug on the mic.

He can turn any conversation into a newsworthy moment, just as he did when he said "Ucey" during an in-ring promo. If there is ever a need for a star to fill in at the announce desk, Zayn should be at the top of the list.

#2 Bayley has a love/hate relationship with Michael Cole

While Becky Lynch can also give some great insight during a match, Bayley has an advantage in one arena - her ongoing relationship with Michael Cole. Whether she's in a match or at ringside, she always makes sure that Cole hears what she has to say.

The two have had a passive ongoing feud over the last few years. During the no-audience days of the early pandemic, it was on full display. Bayley often sat next to Cole on SmackDown and gave him a hard time at every turn.

She has recently joined the desk whenever Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai have matches. If she joined full-time, the exchanges she could have with Cole would be hilarious.

#1 Kevin Owens has had many memorable promos over the years

Kevin Owens always delivers on the mic and would do so behind the announce desk.

Owens is one of the best mic workers in pro wrestling. It's been one of his many visible strengths throughout his wrestling career. He's fearless both in the ring and on the mic.

Few stars can ad-lib like Owens. He can react to the crowd or a wrestler when they say something strange that does not make sense.

Even when he's been a heel, a lot of what The Prizefighter says on commentary makes sense. WWE's booking of its faces sometimes causes them to act like heels. Owens points that out and would do the same if he was an announcer.

