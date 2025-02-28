'The Shield' to appear & help 16-time champ, veteran to return as new Fiend? 4 Predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is just a day away. This will be the company's first international event of 2025 and will emanate live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada tomorrow night.

Ad

The company has announced a stacked lineup for the show, featuring four potential blockbuster clashes. It will be of interest to see how things unfold on March 1.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025:

#4. Cody Rhodes could turn heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Rock returned last week on WWE SmackDown and offered Cody Rhodes to sell his soul and become his corporate champion. The American Nightmare will reveal his decision at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

While many expect Rhodes to turn down the offer, a shocking turn of events may see The American Nightmare accept The Rock's offer. A heel turn for Cody has been long overdue.

The company may finally pull the trigger on the same at the Elimination Chamber by having Rhodes join forces with The Rock.

Ad

#3. Bo Dallas could return as The Fiend

The Wyatt Sicks has not been part of any considerable storyline since their loss against The Final Testament last year. Given the faction's leader, Uncle Howdy was the one to be pinned in their last encounter, Bo Dallas could ditch the Howdy character to return with a new one.

Bo could debut a new version of The Fiend in honor of his late brother, Bray Wyatt, and make his presence felt at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The Fiend 2.0 could return during the Women's Elimination Chamber match to help Alexa Bliss win the bout.

Ad

This potential angle would then lay down the breadcrumbs for Little Miss Bliss' inclusion in The Wyatt Sicks, something that the company has been teasing recently.

#2. 'The Shield' could help Seth Rollins

As fans must be aware, a new mysterious faction debuted at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 and took out Oba Femi following his match. Given the group's presentation and entrance, fans dubbed the group as the new Shield.

Ad

Later, the members of the faction were identified as Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin. The faction made their presence felt on this week's NXT and could repeat the same feat at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Much like how Seth Rollins was the architect of the original Shield, which featured Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, a big twist could see the 16-time WWE champion (one-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time WWE Champion, two-time Universal Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time United States Champion, six-time tag team champion, and one-time NXT Champion) be revealed as the mastermind behind the new Shield as well.

Ad

If so, the stable could make their presence felt during the men's Elimination Chamber match to help Rollins prevail over the rest of the competition.

#1. Randy Orton could return

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sami Zayn will take on Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Given the duo's caliber, this has the potential to be the match of the night.

However, this may turn into something more as the match could see the return of The Viper, Randy Orton. The Legend Killer has been on a hiatus ever since he was brutalized by Kevin Owens last year.

However, he may return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 to exact revenge on KO, by costing him a potential win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback