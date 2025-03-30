The Shield to reunite & injure star, legend to replace Jey Uso & dethrone Gunther? 3 things that could happen in WWE before WrestleMania 41 

WWE has been gearing up for its biggest show of the year; WrestleMania 41. The company has announced six matches for the PLE so far, including four title bouts.

Fans should expect the creative to complete the match card in the coming weeks. However, The Show of Shows is still some time away, and a lot could happen in WWE before that. The following piece will explore three potential big things that could happen in the company before this year's WrestleMania:

#3. Becky Lynch could return to WWE before WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch has been on a hiatus since her loss to Liv Morgan in the Steel Cage Match back in May 2024. While her contract subsequently expired in June last year, The Man has reportedly signed a new deal with the company and is rumored to return shortly.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Big Time Becks could return in time for a match at The Show of Shows. Given she has some unfinished business with Liv, she could return to lay down the breadcrumbs for a match against The Judgment Day member at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Brock Lesnar could return to replace Jey Uso

Jey Uso won this year's Royal Rumble. However, several fans were unhappy with The YEET Master's win. Jey will now challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41, but the build of this encounter has been very wishy-washy.

Given the duo recently faced each other in a match, where Gunther convincingly defeated Jey, there isn't much excitement regarding the title bout. The lukewarm response of fans towards the upcoming showdown could force WWE to take some big steps.

The creative team could have Brock Lesnar return to replace Jey in his match against Gunther, much to the shock of fans. The Beast, who is currently on a hiatus, didn't rule out the possibility of a return in a recent public sighting.

Lesnar could return to replace Jey before going on to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41. This potential angle could then lead to a lengthy feud between Jey, Brock and Gunther.

#1. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could reunite to injure CM Punk

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will face each other in a triple-threat match in the main event of WrestleMania 41. While this will be Punk's first WrestleMania main event, his dreams could be jeopardized by Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Given that The Voice of the Voiceless has been targeting The OTC and The Visionary recently, the duo could join forces temporarily to take him out. While a full Shield reunion is unlikely given Dean Ambrose's unavailability, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could reunite to injure Punk, putting his availability for WrestleMania 41 in the air.

