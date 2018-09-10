Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Shield's 7 Badass Moments From Their First-Run

Ali Siddiqui
ANALYST
Feature
3.10K   //    10 Sep 2018, 02:26 IST

Ent
The Shield has given us some amazing moments to remember.

If you watched Raw this past Monday, you must have seen how Raw's entire Heel Roster decimated The Shield. Seth Rollins even suffered a minor legitimate injury. The Shield is known for seeking revenge in the most badass ways possible. Just go through the history and you will find that out.

The upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw would likely feature The Shield seeking revenge, not just against Strowman, McIntyre and Ziggler, but also against the heels of Raw. The acting General Manager Baron Corbin is likely to feel the wrath of the Hounds of Justice as well.

It's likely that The Revival and baby-faces of Raw like Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, The B-Team etc. who have a score to settle against the heels, would aid The Shield. The upcoming episode of Raw has the potential to be the most chaotic Raw episode in a long time.

So, while we're anticipating the upcoming episode, here's a list of 7 badass Shield moments from the trio's first run in WWE that would give you a hint at what's to come!

#7 Decimating The Deadman

Enter capti

Shortly after Wrestlemania 29, The Shield started to interrupt segments involving part-timers like Triple H and The Undertaker. However, Team Hell No always ended up evening the odds. The Undertaker and Team Hell No had a mini-feud with The Shield in April 2013. This led to a six-man tag match between the two Teams on the April 22nd, 2013 edition of Raw. The Shield ended up winning the match when Dean Ambrose pinned Daniel Bryan.

The feud between The Undertaker and The Shield culminated in a match between The Deadman and Dean Ambrose on the following edition of Smackdown. The Undertaker won the match after Dean submitted to the Hell's Gate. After the match, The Shield brutally attacked The Undertaker, triple power-bombing him through the Broadcast table. The Undertaker didn't make any further appearances on WWE until February, 2014.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Evolution Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose WWE Network WWE Raw vs Smackdown Live
Ali Siddiqui
ANALYST
10 Greatest Moments in WWE Raw History
RELATED STORY
4 Factions WWE should form to end The Shield forever
RELATED STORY
5 Fantasy tag team Fatal Fourways across WWE eras
RELATED STORY
10 Best WWE Extreme Rules PPV Matches
RELATED STORY
10 best back-stabbings in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 Factions you didn't know were created by WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstar Who Absolutely Couldn't Stand Each Other
RELATED STORY
7 unexpected moments from Raw this week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big Matches are planned for Shawn Michaels, but...
RELATED STORY
7 times Roman Reigns lost clean in WWE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us