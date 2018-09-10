The Shield's 7 Badass Moments From Their First-Run

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.10K // 10 Sep 2018, 02:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Shield has given us some amazing moments to remember.

If you watched Raw this past Monday, you must have seen how Raw's entire Heel Roster decimated The Shield. Seth Rollins even suffered a minor legitimate injury. The Shield is known for seeking revenge in the most badass ways possible. Just go through the history and you will find that out.

The upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw would likely feature The Shield seeking revenge, not just against Strowman, McIntyre and Ziggler, but also against the heels of Raw. The acting General Manager Baron Corbin is likely to feel the wrath of the Hounds of Justice as well.

It's likely that The Revival and baby-faces of Raw like Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, The B-Team etc. who have a score to settle against the heels, would aid The Shield. The upcoming episode of Raw has the potential to be the most chaotic Raw episode in a long time.

So, while we're anticipating the upcoming episode, here's a list of 7 badass Shield moments from the trio's first run in WWE that would give you a hint at what's to come!

#7 Decimating The Deadman

Shortly after Wrestlemania 29, The Shield started to interrupt segments involving part-timers like Triple H and The Undertaker. However, Team Hell No always ended up evening the odds. The Undertaker and Team Hell No had a mini-feud with The Shield in April 2013. This led to a six-man tag match between the two Teams on the April 22nd, 2013 edition of Raw. The Shield ended up winning the match when Dean Ambrose pinned Daniel Bryan.

The feud between The Undertaker and The Shield culminated in a match between The Deadman and Dean Ambrose on the following edition of Smackdown. The Undertaker won the match after Dean submitted to the Hell's Gate. After the match, The Shield brutally attacked The Undertaker, triple power-bombing him through the Broadcast table. The Undertaker didn't make any further appearances on WWE until February, 2014.

1 / 7 NEXT