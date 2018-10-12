×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 Superstars Who Hit The Best Spears In WWE

Alex Podgorski
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
389   //    12 Oct 2018, 10:28 IST

Because people love to see one man drive his shoulder into another man's abdomen with incredible force...
Because people love to see one man drive his shoulder into another man's abdomen with incredible force...

The spear is the most popular signature move in WWE. For over 20 years now, many of that company’s biggest stars have used the Spear as either a signature or finishing move. And it’s not hard to see why; few moves are as simple yet as powerful-looking than someone running shoulder-first into their opponent’s abdomen.

This is why, if you take a closer look, you’ll notice that most of Vince McMahon’s hand-picked favorites have been given the Spear as one of their main moves. He has loved seeing that move ever since a certain WCW powerhouse starting running through people like a not knife through butter.

But not everyone who has done this move has done it well. Some users who’ve hit the Spear looked like they were barely even touching their opponents with any force whatsoever. In many other cases, the Spear was given to smaller and lighter wrestlers, which didn’t make sense since the whole point behind the move is for the user to smash into their opponents with all of their weight.

So which wrestlers hit the best Spears? Read on…

#6 The Big Show

You do not want to be hit by any part of this mammoth's body...
You do not want to be hit by any part of this mammoth's body...

The Big Show’s spear is a bit different from other wrestlers’. Show doesn’t really run that much due to his enormous frame, so it’s hard to him to ‘pick up steam’ and get momentum going. Instead, Show simply lowers his shoulder and nudges forward, pushing his shoulder into his opponent.

While that might not sound that impressive, bear in mind that this is a 7-foot-tall, 500-pound man with hands like frying pans. His shoulder is probably the size of a basketball, and getting Speared by him, no matter how slowly, would likely feel like getting smashed in the stomach with a tank shell.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Goldberg Roman Reigns
Alex Podgorski
SENIOR ANALYST
Alex is a lifelong professional wrestling fan that loves to write about it just as much as he enjoys watching it.
10 Superstars who elevated the prestige of the...
RELATED STORY
6 Current Superstars who might not get inducted into the...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE wrestlers who deliver the best Spear
RELATED STORY
15 Female WWE Superstars who have starred in Movies
RELATED STORY
6 WWE superstars who underwent major body transformations
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who have MMA experience
RELATED STORY
The Richest WWE Superstars Today
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars Who Helped Revolutionize SmackDown
RELATED STORY
5 Best Wrestling Matches of 2008
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstars who have beaten Brock Lesnar in a singles...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us