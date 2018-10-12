6 Superstars Who Hit The Best Spears In WWE

Because people love to see one man drive his shoulder into another man's abdomen with incredible force...

The spear is the most popular signature move in WWE. For over 20 years now, many of that company’s biggest stars have used the Spear as either a signature or finishing move. And it’s not hard to see why; few moves are as simple yet as powerful-looking than someone running shoulder-first into their opponent’s abdomen.

This is why, if you take a closer look, you’ll notice that most of Vince McMahon’s hand-picked favorites have been given the Spear as one of their main moves. He has loved seeing that move ever since a certain WCW powerhouse starting running through people like a not knife through butter.

But not everyone who has done this move has done it well. Some users who’ve hit the Spear looked like they were barely even touching their opponents with any force whatsoever. In many other cases, the Spear was given to smaller and lighter wrestlers, which didn’t make sense since the whole point behind the move is for the user to smash into their opponents with all of their weight.

So which wrestlers hit the best Spears? Read on…

#6 The Big Show

You do not want to be hit by any part of this mammoth's body...

The Big Show’s spear is a bit different from other wrestlers’. Show doesn’t really run that much due to his enormous frame, so it’s hard to him to ‘pick up steam’ and get momentum going. Instead, Show simply lowers his shoulder and nudges forward, pushing his shoulder into his opponent.

While that might not sound that impressive, bear in mind that this is a 7-foot-tall, 500-pound man with hands like frying pans. His shoulder is probably the size of a basketball, and getting Speared by him, no matter how slowly, would likely feel like getting smashed in the stomach with a tank shell.

