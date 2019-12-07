The Spirit Squad on being "free agents" in January 2020 & more (Exclusive)

The Spirit Squad's Mikey (Mikey Mondo) and Kenny (Kenn Doane)

Among the top talent recently seen on Major League Wrestling: FUSION is The Spirit Squad. The former WWE Tag Team Champions made a return to WWE in 2016, then later popped up in Ring Of Honor, House Of Hardcore and plenty of international promotions before winding up in MLW. Represented these days by the duo of Kenny (Kenn Doane) and Mikey (Mikey Mondo), both performers have around 20 years of in-ring experience yet they are much younger than you may realize; Kenny is only 33 years of age while Mikey is 35.

While on-site for the December 5, 2019 taping of Major League Wrestling: FUSION at New York City's Melrose Ballroom, I had the pleasure of interviewing both Kenny and Mikey backstage. We not only talked about their 2020 plans -- the two both become "free agents" as of January 2020 -- but also life outside of wrestling.

The full conversation is embedded below, while part of the chat has been trascribed exclusively for Sportskeeda.

On being "free agents" very soon:

Mike Mondo: As of January 2020 we are free agents. You never know where we're going to pop up.

Kenn Doane: We might be The Squad. We might be "Doane and Mondo." You just don't know... We've been doing coaching at the WWE Performance Center, so we have that experience as well. We can take a role as a producer, an agent, a talent, a coach, whatever the case may be. That's what makes us very valuable.

On whether he ever he, as a music fan, ever aspired to be a musician:

Kenn Doane: Yeah, if I could have made a living as a musician I probably would have done that instead. But I have no musical talents, so I do wrestling.

On last words for the kids

Mike Mondo: Follow your dreams. If you've got a dream in life, go for it. Don't ever say no. Just hang in there. Be patient. Just keep working hard.

