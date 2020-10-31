The New Day were recently split following the WWE Draft as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to RAW, while Big E was drafted to SmackDown. This is the first time that the trio have been split up since they formed back n 2014.

Fans were not pleased with WWE splitting the trio up, but it seems to have been done to give Big E a singles run on the Blue brand.

The Street Profits, who were drafted to SmackDown, and then exchanged their RAW Tag Team titles with The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team titles, talked about the split of the 10-time tag team champions.

The Street Profits on splitting up like The New Day in WWE

While talking to Sports Illustrated, The Street Profits were asked if they would ever have a singles run.

Angelo Dawkins said that if Montez Ford were to have a singles run, he would support him:

"The plan is to remain a team. If singles runs happen, we’ll be there to support one another. I’ll support Tez and I’m sure he’ll support me, but the main goal for us right now is to raise up into the upper echelon of the tag team division."

Montez Ford then revealed that a split like The New Day could happen if they were to have a singles run. He also spoke about his real-life wife and WWE Superstar Bianca Belair:

"If that ever happens, I feel like it will be a similar scenario to the New Day. They’re in support of Big E in his singles run. I want people I love and care about to succeed, whether it’s Dawkins going solo or seeing my wife be successful, I want to see that happen whether we’re together or whether we’re solo."

Ford and Dawkins were moved to the WWE main roster last year when the pair debuted on RAW. They won the RAW Tag Team titles earlier this year on RAW and held it until they were drafted to SmackDown earlier this month. With the SmackDown Tag Team champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, drafted to RAW, the two tag teams exchanged their belts.