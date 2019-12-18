The Street Profits sign new multi-year deals with WWE

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Dec 2019, 11:12 IST SHARE

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

WWE Insider Ryan Satin revealed on WWE Backstage this evening that the smoke will continue to grace RAW as the Street Profits have signed extensions with WWE.

The Smoke staying put

Angelo Dawkins had been a member of NXT since 2013. He had trouble standing out and finding his footing, but things took off once he was paired with Montez Ford. The charismatic Ford helped to give Dawkins someone to work off of and their chemistry in the ring soon made them one of the top teams in NXT.

They finally achieved the top honor on the Yellow and Black brand, winning the NXT Tag Team titles earlier this year. The run was short but effective, as the duo was quickly called up to RAW while still holding NXT gold. Management must have seen enough of them in their brief time on Monday nights in 2019, because both men have signed "multi-year" deals with the WWE according to WWE Backstage. No specifics were given.

The Street Profits remained on RAW following the last WWE Draft and recently wrestled the Viking Raiders for the RAW Tag Team Championships. The two teams had squared off in NXT with Ivar and Erik besting the Profits each time.

Building for the future

Instead of primarily being used as loud hype men during RAW, Ford and Dawkins officially joined RAW after dropping the NXT Tag Team titles. They have routinely battled the likes of the OC alongside Ricochet and Humberto Carillo. Both the Viking Raiders and the Profits joined the main roster in the spring and now both teams are being counted on to carry the division in the present and near future.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!