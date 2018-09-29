Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 MVPs In WWE Today

Aamir Ahmed Bhutto
Top 5 / Top 10
595   //    29 Sep 2018, 09:08 IST

Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Becky Lynch
SmackDown Live has been an infinitely better show than its Monday night counterpart since the last draft post-Wrestlemania and has since managed to create exciting storylines, interesting characters and an overall better product in terms of TV content.

This has recently boiled down to three superstars in particular doing some of the best work of their entire careers, making fans genuinely interested to tune into the show every week.

While RAW has its own strengths, it's safe to say that the following superstars are the most valuable players in the entire WWE roster today (at least in terms of the content being produced).


#3 Randy Orton

Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy at Hell in a Cell 2018
The heel turn that accompanied his return to Smackdown Live at the Extreme Rules PPV earlier this year, was something not only the fans were clamouring about for ages, but also something Orton himself had been awaiting all this time.

Self-admittedly, he is infinitely more comfortable playing the bad guy which he has done for the most part of his lengthy WWE career, so it was a no-brainer to turn him back to his dastardly self sooner rather than later.

The turn, as expected, was one that was followed by a series of absolutely must-see segments on Smackdown Live (including his epic beatdown on Jeff Hardy and his subtle involvement in all of Shinsuke Nakamura programs since).



The spectacular Hell in a Cell match that followed was one of the most brutal matches of its kind in recent memory and since then there's an intrigue about what Orton would be doing every week.

He made a statement in the latest edition of Smackdown Live by decimating Tye Dillinger without even in a program with him; again a subtle involvement in something related to Shinsuke Nakamura.

Are we getting a program between the two? Regardless of that, it's quite clear that Orton is adding the 'it' factor on Smackdown Live right now and we can't wait to see what happens next.

Aamir Ahmed Bhutto
- Life-long pro-wrestling fan - Aspiring film-maker - Accounting student at York University - Product Analyst for a software company
