Top 5 Stephanie McMahon moments in WWE

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
455   //    27 Oct 2018, 00:29 IST

Stephanie McMahon has had a long career with WWE, with many compelling moments.
Stephanie McMahon has had a long career with WWE, with many compelling moments.

Stephanie McMahon has emerged as an icon of the wrestling business. While she got her start because she is the daughter of Vince McMahon, the most influential figure in modern wrestling history (if not ever), she has come into her own both as an important business figure behind the scenes, and as an on screen character.

While few of us are truly privy to how McMahon conducts herself and what she has accomplished behind the scenes, wrestling fans have seen a great deal of her on our TV screens across the last two decades.

From an innocent victim to vile wrestlers’ machinations, to a power hungry heel character in her own right, to a righteous face, to an in ring performer herself, she has run the gamut, and given us plenty to mull over. This article takes a look at five of her most memorable moments as a wrestling character.

#5 The dark wedding 

The Dark Wedding saw Stephanie McMahon play the victim perfectly.
The Dark Wedding saw Stephanie McMahon play the victim perfectly.

One of Stephanie McMahon’s earliest appearances on WWE television saw her fall victim to a scheme on the part of The Undertaker and his Ministry of Darkness. She was abducted and looked to be subjected to some sort of ritual sacrifice in the ring, live on Raw. Steve Austin wound up crashing the party, as Jim Ross made explicit, not out of any allegiance to the McMahons but because it was the right thing to do.

While this storyline would ultimately get pretty convoluted with the reveal that Vince McMahon had masterminded the whole thing, one constant was the portrayal of Stephanie as an innocent victim amidst the sinister machinations that the men around her were wrapped up in. This was a particularly fine demonstration of WWE’s patience, as painting her in this light was a fine way to introduce her character and get fans invested before the shock of her ultimately turning heel down the road.

