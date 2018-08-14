Top 5 Triple H moments in WWE's history

Triple H has had more than his share of huge moments.

Triple H is one of the most undeniable legends in WWE history—a fourteen-time world champion who has main evented WrestleMania seven times won two Royal Rumbles and otherwise been part of the fabric of the company for over twenty years. He’s widely regarded as one of the greatest heels in WWE history, besides which he also distinctively one of the most popular and recognizable acts the company has ever had—particularly for his remarkable longevity, spanning different eras of WWE programming. All of that’s without going into his behind the scenes role, not only marrying into the McMahon family but running the show for NXT and 205 Live while managing Talent Relations.

But what are Triple H’s very best moments? The Cerebral Assassin has a wide array of them when he has single-handedly elicited a huge response from fans and altered the WWE landscape in big ways. This article takes a look at five of The Game’s biggest and best moments of all time.

5. Returning From Injury, 2002

Triple H had one of the biggest comeback moments ever.

In 2001, Triple H got involved in one of the hottest angles of his career when he and Steve Austin teamed up as the Two Man Power Trip, a small heel supergroup that dominated the championship scene for the brief period they were active. Then Triple H tore his quad and brought the storyline to an abrupt end.

A lot happened in The Game’s absence, including the poorly received InVasion angle, Chris Jericho’s rise to the world title, and most of Stone Cold’s heel run. The fans were all too eager to welcome Triple H back, further fueled by some excellent video packages about his recovery and comeback leading up to his first appearance in months. The live audience gave him a hero’s welcome at Madison Square Garden, returning just before the 2002 Royal Rumble. He promptly planted Kurt Angle with a Pedigree to shore up his new face character, and demonstrate that he’d remain a top-level star.

