Top 5 WWE moments of the week (September 22-29, 2018)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
537   //    29 Sep 2018, 21:35 IST

Dean Ambrose heel turn
Odd man out?

This was a memorable week of WWE programming. Though Raw lacked most of the graces as usual, there was still a big development. The rest of the content delivered. It was an unusually strong September in the company, to say the least, as this is where it often goes into autopilot mode with the return of the NFL to American television.

Instead, it's seen the return of the Shield, which, despite my own distaste, has the approval of many fans. It's seen a surging SmackDown, an NXT that continues to deliver, and another successful Mae Young Classic that is now half over.

In the final week of September, these were the moments that were the most memorable.

#5 "That one night in Milwaukee"

SmackDown is on such fire that even its non-title, lower mid-card feuds have delivered. That's something the main roster usually doesn't do very well these days, but the blue brand hit it out of the park with this segment.

Aiden English not only explained his motivations in attacking Rusev the week before, but he accused Lana, with no small degree of truth, of being the thing that ruined a great act that everybody loved.

He didn't stop there, though. His biggest revelation was not only that there occurred some incident on "that one night in Milwaukee." Not content to stop there, Aiden English then revealed that he had video evidence of that incident during a backstage interview. While these segments are normally wooden, he again knocked it out of the park.

Who doesn't want to see what video evidence he has to present to us this coming Tuesday? It's just one of many things that will make the next edition of the blue brand must-see TV, something I'm not used to saying about WWE programming.

1 / 5 NEXT
WWE SmackDown The Shield Dean Ambrose Samoa Joe
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
