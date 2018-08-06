9 Things That Have Changed In The WWE Women's Division Since WrestleMania 32

The Four Horsewomen of the WWE

On April 3rd, 2016, the landscape of the WWE was changed forever when WWE Hall of Famer Lita introduced a new WWE Women's Championship belt (later renamed the RAW Women's Championship when the RAW and SmackDown split into two brands again later that summer) just prior to the critically acclaimed Triple Threat Match between Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 32, retiring the WWE Divas Championship as well as the Divas moniker which were both loathed by numerous fans as well as both current and former WWE Superstars such as Flair (who was the last Divas Champion), Banks, Lance Storm and many others.

It all began with the February 23rd, 2015 episode of RAW where the Bella Twins faced Paige and Emma in a match that took all of 30 seconds. Citing the huge success of the NXT women (particularly Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch, AKA the Four Horsewomen), fans started the hashtag #GiveDivasAChance which trended on Twitter for several days. It was that moment that helped changed of landscape of female wrestling in the WWE.

Since then, there have been numerous changes made for the WWE Women's Division thanks in large part to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and this slideshow explains these forthcoming changes.

Former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis

9. Not Just About Looks Anymore

The seeds for the shift of change in the WWE Women's Division actually began back in the summer of 2012 when Triple H replaced John Laurinaitis as WWE's Head of Talent Relations. Big Johnny was criticized by the IWC as he hired female talents from modeling agencies and swimsuit catalogs (Kelly Kelly and Alicia Fox were two examples) while avoiding independent wrestling promotions such as Shimmer (Beth Phoenix, Natalya, Paige, Katie Lea Burchill, Mickie James and A.J. Lee were notable exceptions). Triple H then hired independent wrestling legend Sara Del Rey as a trainer for the women.

Though the likes of Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi and Nia Jax have captivated the WWE Universe with their stunning looks and wrestling ability, most of the female talents today have excelled in the independent wrestling circuit, including Shimmer alums Bayley, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and Asuka.

