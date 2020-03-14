The truth behind Vince McMahon 'guaranteeing WWE title reign and WrestleMania main event' to new Superstar

Vince McMahon is the WWE Chairman

The Big Show has denied a long-standing rumor that Vince McMahon promised him a WWE Championship reign and a spot in the main event of WrestleMania after he joined WWE in 1999.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE online series ‘If It’s On The Internet’, the 48-year-old revealed whether several rumors about him are true or false.

One of his most interesting answers came when he confirmed that McMahon did not guarantee him anything from a storyline perspective when he swapped WCW for WWE.

“False. That’s ridiculous. Vince doesn’t put s*** like that in a contract… stuff like that in a contract, sorry. This business is about making money and making stars, not title runs and ‘Mania opportunities. I can’t believe anyone I ever worked with would ask for something that stupid.”

Big Show added that Superstars are aware that they will receive title reigns and high-profile matches at WrestleMania if they “take care of business”, so there is no need to have those privileges written into their contracts.

Besides, as it turned out, “The World’s Largest Athlete” went on to win the WWE Championship nine months after his debut, while he also main-evented the following year’s WrestleMania in a Fatal 4-Way match against Triple H, The Rock and Mick Foley.