The Undertaker accepts 'All In' challenge for COVID-19 relief

The Phenom has offered something truly special for the fans as part of the challenge.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with many people struggling to get their normal life going. On Tuesday, Philadelphia 76ers partner, Michael Rubin, launched the 'All In Challenge' with the hope of offering relief to the people affected by the outbreak.

The challenge is aimed at being a massive fundraiser for feeding the Americans who are affected by the pandemic and also offers once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences. The likes of Kevin Hart, Magic Johnson and Justin Bieber have offered their support to this cause by accepting the challenge and now The Undertaker has followed suit.

The Deadman took to social media and delivered a heartfelt message where he told that he understands the current situation and what the people are facing right now.

As a part of the challenge, the WWE Legend has said he will have dinner with the winner where they will discuss everything about wrestling. But that's not all.

The Undertaker also offered to give one of the iconic ring jackets that he has worn at a WWE PPV to the winner as well. You can check out the full video below:

It is truly great to see one of the icons of the wrestling business take up the challenge and contribute towards helping the people in need.