The Undertaker addresses WWE retirement rumors

The Undertaker has responded to speculation that he could retire

There is often talk after WrestleMania events about the legendary Superstar's status

The Undertaker has addressed speculation surrounding his WWE future by telling fans to watch his upcoming WWE Network series to find out more about his current status.

As is often the case after WrestleMania, there has been a lot of talk since The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against AJ Styles about his future with the company.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video with Nine Line Apparel, the WWE legend gave a cryptic response when asked if his career is over. He also revealed that fans will get a better perspective about his situation if they watch a new documentary series – ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ – which is coming soon to the WWE Network.

“We’ll see. I love you, man, but I can’t give that [retirement information] up tonight. Watch the documentary and you might have a better perspective.”

Undertaker: The Last Ride

A first look at ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ aired on the WWE Network after the second night of WrestleMania 36.

The 13-minute teaser showed The Undertaker’s life outside of WWE and his struggles with injuries on an annual basis to prepare for WrestleMania.

He said during the Instagram video that he expects the series to last four or five episodes, but it is not yet known when the first episode will air.