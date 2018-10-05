Reports: The Undertaker and Andre the Giant's secret

According to the reports from The Sun, The Undertaker has revealed, WWE yesteryear superstar Andre the Giant kept a secret from him, which the latter took to the grave. The Phenom of the WWE shared the story with Pastor Ed Young, as a part of the Wrastlin' series.

When the Undertaker was just gaining recognition in the WWE Universe, Andre the Giant was the biggest superstar in the franchise, and probably one of the best ever wrestlers in the WWE history.

He was known for his traditional wrestling techniques that he used in the ring, even in an era when WWE was changing the conventions of the Wrestling Universe.

The French Giant passed away due to a congestive heart failure in 1993 which did not come as a shock to many, as he had been facing multiple health issues during his last few years. Despite the health problems, Andre the Giant kept making comebacks in the ring in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The 7ft 4in Giant was the most famous wrestler on the planet in the 1970s and 1980s.

It would not be a falsification to say that the Undertaker continued his legacy and has given the WWE Universe more than two decades of pure entertainment and edge-gripping fights, which the Phenom would usually win.

The Undertaker has gone on record now, to reveal a secret that Andre the Giant once mentioned about, but took it to his grave. He said,

“I never got the chance to wrestle Andre. By the time that I got there, his health was really in decline. He wrestled a few times and it was funny because Andre was really old school."

“Andre didn’t like big guys either — he loved me, thank goodness. But for most big guys he thought they were arrogant or bullies or whatnot, but he had his way with a lot of guys that you would be like, ‘Oh that’s a pretty tough guy,’ [but] Andre would set him straight.

“Anyway, he liked me and, you know, I guess we always think we got one [match] left in us you know.”

“He’d come in, he’s Andre The Giant. Biggest star that’s ever [been] at that time in wrestling. Worldwide phenomenon, he was always the first guy in the locker room.

“He was always there, he would love to sit there and play Cribbage and I’d come in and say, ‘Hey boss, how you doing today?’

“[He’d say], ‘Good. You know one day kid, me and you. I have this idea.’ ‘Oh really boss? Tell me about it.’ And he’d never tell me.”

Sadly, a couple of years later, Andre the Giant passed away amidst his growing health issues, and left the entire WWE Universe in mourning. Even if one of the most terrifying figures in the ring, he was loved by colleagues and the WWE staff in the locker room.

The Undertaker takes on fellow legend Triple H as a part of the WWE Super Show-Down event due on Saturday, 6th of October, 2018. It is one of the most anticipated clashes from the WWE pay-per-view event.

Unfortunately, with the Undertaker, the world too will never know what Andre the Giant had in his mind about a match-up with the Dead Man, but surely, if ever the time was right and Andre was in good shape, it would have been a fight WWE fans would have remembered for long.