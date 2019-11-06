The Undertaker and Kane to meet fans at special event in Dusseldorf, Germany

Huge event for WWE European fans

One of the United Kingdom's leading Comic-Con convention company, Monopoly Events, have announced that they will be leaving the comfort of their UK home to present a very special event in Germany.

This coming December, Monopoly Events will be teaming up with WWE to bring wrestling icons The Undertaker and Kane to Dusseldorf, for a very rare and special meet and greet with their German fans. Monopoly Events have been active for more than five years and have had some of the biggest conventions in the UK with huge names such as Jean Claude Van Damme, Christopher Lloyd, William Shatner, and more, as well as the cast of hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Most recently, Monopoly Events made a huge splash in the UK wrestling market with their first annual wrestling convention, For the Love Of Wrestling, which featured Chris Jericho, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, and The Undertaker, among many more high profile talents. Things got even bigger when they announced their own WWE meet and greet, taking place before WWE's live event in Manchester, England and with big names such as AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch, among more.

And now, they are looking to bring the same excitement to Dusseldorf on the 14 of December with a once in a lifetime meet and greet with two of the best of all-time, The Undertaker and Kane.

An Experience like no other!

These incredible events, which will be moderated by former TNA Impact Wrestling superstar SoCal Val, will feature the following timetable of amazing activities from the Brothers of Destruction.

4 pm - 5 pm Q&A (Kane)

5 pm - 6 pm Signing

6 pm - 7 pm Single meet and greet

7 pm - 7.30 pm Double meet and greet

7.30 pm - 8 pm Single photoshoot

8 pm - 8.15 pm Double photoshoot

8.15 pm - 8.45 pm Signing

8.45 pm - 9.15 pm Single photoshoot

9.15 pm - 9.30 pm Double photoshoot

9.30 pm -10 pm Signing

Tickets are selling fast and all that remain are available at https://www.undertaker-experience.de/en/.