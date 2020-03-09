The Undertaker arrives at Elimination Chamber; costs two-time WWE Champion his match

T he Undertaker

Tonight at Elimination Chamber, Aleister Black went toe to toe against AJ Styles in a brutal No Disqualification match. Towards the end of the match, The OC were destroying Black when he got a surprise assist from a WWE legend.

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

After having to go through Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW to get through to AJ Styles, Black was defeated by The Phenomenal One in a one-sided match as the mugging by Gallows and Anderson before the match took a toll on him.

Tonight, Black had a chance at redemption as he took on Styles in a No Disqualification match. The match started with a short pace in which Styles methodically targetted various body parts of Black with various weapons such as kendo sticks and steel chairs which allowed him to further elevate the pain on Black by applying the Calf Crusher submission maneuver.

However, The Striking Man from Amsterdam retaliated with a kendo stick that lay within his grasp and blasted Styles with a flurry of strikes. During the closing moments of the match, when Black was about to finish Styles with the Black Mass, Anderson & Gallows interfered and Black got subjected to a 3-on-1 assault.

The moment that the WWE Universe was waiting for finally came true as the ominous gong reverberated throughout the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and the lights went out. When it came back, The Undertaker was seen to be standing in the middle of the ring who then delivered a chokeslam to both Gallows & Anderson and followed it up with another one to Styles.

That then allowed Black to get the pinfall over Styles and get the much-deserved victory. Now, it's safe to assume that Styles' chapter with Black is now closed and we might finally get to see The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.