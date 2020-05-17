The Undertaker believed he "let WWE down" after Hulk Hogan's bold claim

Hogan and The Undertaker

"The Best in the World", Shane McMahon recently sat down with Greg Wyshynski of ESPN and opened up on his relationship with WWE veteran The Undertaker. Shane recalled The Undertaker's first WWE title victory at Survivor Series 1991, exactly a year after he made his WWE debut.

Shane stated that The Undertaker cares a lot about his performance in the ring. He added that when The Undertaker picked Hulk Hogan up during their WWE title match and delivered a Tombstone Piledriver, it was clear that The Phenom had protected Hulk's neck during the move. The Immortal One didn't think so, and claimed that his neck was hurting following the Tombstone and the move left him stunned for a second.

When The Undertaker walked through the curtain, he was incredibly upset and distraught and was thinking that he had let WWE down.

A look at the first chapter of The Undertaker's latest special:

The Undertaker's victory over Hogan was the first of his seven World title wins in WWE

The match in question took place at Survivor Series 1991. With Ric Flair's help, The Deadman managed to pin Hogan and win his first WWE title. Over the next two decades, The Undertaker would go on to win 6 more World titles.

The Undertaker's passion for the business and the utmost care he put towards giving the fans their money's worth turned him into one of the greatest Superstars in the history of WWE.