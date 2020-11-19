The Undertaker's farewell is set for WWE Survivor Series later this week. Survivor Series will also see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in singles action. McIntyre beat Randy Orton on the last episode of RAW to win his second WWE Championship.

The Undertaker gives his thoughts on the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso storyline

The Undertaker was recently interviewed by USA TODAY Entertainment. During the interview, The Deadman gave his thoughts on the storyline between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on SmackDown. Jey challenged Roman Reigns twice, losing on both occasions, before he finally accepted Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

Speaking about the feud between Reigns and Jey Uso, The Undertaker said that he was a fan of the old school story and also said that the feud was showcasing Roman Reigns at his very best while also elevating Jey Uso to a new level:

Just earlier this week I was talking to Bruce Prichard and I was telling him how much I enjoyed the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso story. It was kind of an old school story. It made sense and especially if you're familiar with the Samoan legacy in our business and the heritage and all that of their family. It was just like wow, this is good, this is deep stuff and it's Roman at his absolute best and actually Jey too because it took Jey to a different level. They've been kind of the upbeat, flashy, new age Samoan wrestlers but it kind of put an air of grit to his character and it elevated him. I really enjoyed it as a fan.

The Undertaker also spoke about how he's a big fan of AJ Styles and that he enjoyed watching the former WWE Champion wrestle:

There are certain guys that I'll watch that I'll be like 'wow'. I'm still amazed with AJ Styles. I love watching AJ work.

Roman Reigns is set to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a champion vs champion match at Survivor Series later this week.

