The Undertaker hints at when fans can expect him to retire

The Undertaker fooled us all into thinking he was retiring at WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker has been in the WWE since 1990

The Undertaker's documentary, The Last Ride revolves around The Phenom battling his thoughts of retirement. The former World Heavyweight Champion shocked the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 33 after Roman Reigns beat him. The Deadman left his gloves, coat, and hat in the center of the ring before slowly walking away from the ring.

If you have watched The Last Ride, you may be aware of how hard it is for The Undertaker to walk away from the business that he loves so much. In a recent interview, he hints at when he will call it a day.

The Undertaker's retirement

In an interview with Ed Mylett, The Undertaker spoke about his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, his time in the WWE, and his relationship with The Chairman Vince McMahon. During the interview, fans discussing his retirement was brought up. To that, The Deadman said the following;

"I don't know, I'm not there yet. I am definitely not thrilled working in front of no audience. I feed off that crowd noise. Hopefully, by the time we get through the documentary, I have a conclusive answer." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Many WWE legends have speculated what is keeping The Undertaker from retiring. In the documentary as well, The WWE Superstar has stated that he is looking for that perfect send-off for the character. Finding that perfect ending for The Undertaker, a Superstar that has been in our lives for 30 years, won't be easy.

The Undertaker became a mainstay at WrestleMania, defending The Streak every year. Even though Brock Lesnar became the first man to break the streak at WrestleMania 30, The Deadman appeared at subsequent WrestleManias. Since his defeat at The Showcase Of The Immortals, The Undertaker has faced Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and AJ Styles.

At WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker faced AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard Match. The Deadman walked away with the victory on that night. Will cinematic matches provide longevity to The Undertaker's career?

There has been speculation about The Undertaker announcing his retirement in the final episode of The Last Ride. To know whether or not that will happen, you'll have to wait until tomorrow, when the final episode of the docuseries airs.