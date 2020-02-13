The Undertaker 'loved' recent WWE NXT match

The Undertaker is one of WWE's most iconic Superstars

Flash Morgan Webster has revealed that The Undertaker “loved” the tag team match between Webster & Mark Andrews and Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle on the January 15 episode of WWE NXT.

The match saw Dunne & Riddle, aka The BroserWeights, defeat the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions to progress to the next round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which they eventually won following a victory over The Grizzled Young Veterans on January 29.

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph to promote NXT UK’s upcoming events in Coventry, Webster discussed the position he now finds himself in when he finishes a match and receives feedback from legendary names including Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

He then mentioned that The Undertaker was backstage during the NXT show on January 15 and he “loved” the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match.

"Working for the WWE is a completely different animal. You finish your match and you've got the likes of Triple H and Shawn Michaels giving you advice, you can pick the brains of these legends.

"Mark Andrews and I were out in Florida recently for the Dusty Classic tag team tournament, and even though we lost to the BroserWeights, The Undertaker was backstage, and apparently he loved the match."

