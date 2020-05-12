The Undertaker recalls being rushed to the hospital after WrestleMania 30 [Video]

The Undertaker drowned in self-doubt after this match

WrestleMania 30 will forever be etched in the memory of the WWE fans as it marked the end of The Undertaker's legendary 21-0 streak when he was defeated by Brock Lesnar. This was the first time in his WWE career when The Undertaker fell short at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' while the entire arena stood in disbelief.

What you may not know about this match is that The Undertaker suffered a concussion during the in-ring battle with the Beast Incarnate. He was rushed to the Emergency Room and Lesnar, who had just ended Undertaker's streak, did not leave his side.

The Undertaker admitted that this defeat had an adverse effect on his confidence, and he felt like he was not what he used to be, which was difficult for him to accept. Six years later, The Undertaker recalled that incident and discussed on WWE's show, The Bump.

The Undertaker revealed how this match left him devastated and how he finally managed to record his self-confidence in the years that followed. He also credited Triple H for helping him through the most difficult period of his career.

"It was something that I experienced a little bit with Ric Flair, but I never understood it. When I worked with Ric Flair at WrestleMania in Toronto, he came back, and he thanked me... it was a different kind of 'thank you'. It wasn't the usual 'Thank you for the great match'. It was such a heartfelt 'Thank You' because he told me that I had helped him in restoring his confidence as he had been torn down at WCW. And I never really understood it because I was like, 'Dude, you are Ric Flair. You know you are the Nature Boy.' I couldn't even grasp it until it happened to me.

And it had nothing to do with the winning or the losing. It was more about the fact that I got hurt so bad. I don't even remember that match till today. I don't remember it. I had to watch it back. When I finally did watch it back for the first time, I felt like I had never seen it before.

Obviously that's later in my career. I have only been working a few times a year. So what I think happened was that working just once a year finally caught up with me. Most guys aren't Brock Lesnar, and they are not able to throw me around like that. It was nothing that Brock did. I think it was just my body was not used to the trauma.

Once I got over the concussion and all that, then it hit me. 'What's happened to you? You have a reputation you are a tough son of a gun. What happened? Is this it? Is it time to call it a day?' So, then I understood what Flair was going through. I had self-doubt. After all these years of success and doing everything, it was just like 'I am not sure I can do this again'. And it really took a while for me to get that confidence back.

And someone that really helped me with it was Triple H. It was a real struggle for me to get back to feeling that I was in charge and that I belonged to the ring.

The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker feuded with AJ Styles ahead of WrestleMania 36. The Phenomenal One made this rivalry personal when he started involving The Phenom's wife, Michelle McCool. That did not sit well with the WWE legend who vowed to bring back the best of his former self.

For their iconic Boneyard match, The Undertaker brought back the holy trinity that he had promised - The Deadman, The American Badass, and then the man himself, Mark Calaway. He single-handedly took down AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and a few additional unnamed enemies in the match before 'burying' the Phenomenal One.