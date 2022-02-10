The Undertaker recreates iconic Hell in a Cell bump alongside Ronda Rousey

Since retiring from WWE, The Undertaker has done some strange things, but throwing a Mick Foley dummy off a balcony through a staged table might take the cake.

On the latest episode of Rowdy Places with Ronda Rousey on ESPN+, The Deadman met up with The Baddest Woman on the Planet to retell the story of his epic Hell in a Cell encounter with Mick Foley. The match featured the iconic moment of Taker throwing the hardcore legend off the top of the structure through the commentator's table below.

The Phenom reenacted the moment alongside Rousey but used a dummy wearing a Mankind mask to demonstrate.

You can check out the insanity of this moment in the embedded tweet below:

The Undertaker is the king of Hell in a Cell

When it comes to the Hell in a Cell, The Deadman's legacy is synonymous with the brutal match. He has wrestled inside the demonic structure a record fourteen times.

Surprisingly, Taker's record in this match isn't as solid as his WrestleMania record, finishing his career with eight wins and six losses.

The Phenom's last Hell in a Cell match came at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Shane McMahon in Arlington, Texas.

It's not likely that any WWE Superstar will get close to Taker's Hell in a Cell appearances anytime soon, as the closest one to him right now is Triple H with nine matches inside the cell.

What do you make of this segment between The Deadman and Ronda Rousey? In your mind, does Hell in a Cell go hand in hand with The Undertaker's legacy? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

