The Undertaker to appear at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Update for fans

The news of The Undertaker heading to the UK on the Money in the Bank weekend has left fans wondering if The Deadman will return to action at the upcoming premium live event. However, the answer to that question is no.

The WWE Hall of Famer is taking a trip to the UK for his 1 deadMAN show. Hence, an in-ring return seems highly unlikely.

While The Deadman may not be returning to the squared circle at Money in the Bank, WWE fans in the UK need to rejoice as they have a rare chance to see The Undertaker live.

For those unaware, WWE has announced that UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will make a return to the UK this July. The Phenom will embark on a 4-day tour, kicking things off from the Indigo at The O2 arena on July 1.

The announced dates and venues for The Phenom's show in the UK are as follows:

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Indigo at The O2, London

Sunday, July 2, 2023 – The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

Monday, July 3, 2023 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Tuesay, July 4, 2023 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

The shows will feature the WWE legend sharing never-before-heard stories from his illustrious career in an intimate setting and even taking questions from fans in attendance.

WWE Money in the Bank is going to be an exciting affair

One of the biggest premium live events of the year, WWE Money in the Bank is scheduled to emanate live from the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1.

Apart from the traditional MITB Ladder Matches, the upcoming spectacle will also witness several high-profile names in action.

The event will see Cody Rhodes take on Dominik Mysterio in a singles contest. Furthermore, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor.

While Roman Reigns is not slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event, he is set to join forces with Solo Sikoa to go against The Usos in a tag match.

Given the match card, the upcoming premium live event promises to be an entertaining and enthralling affair. Fans can expect some action-packed encounters on July 1.

