The Undertaker reveals why he almost decided to beat Vince McMahon up in his office

The Undertaker reveals what Vince McMahon told him that made him contemplate hitting the boss.

This was when The Undertaker was facing a bunch of problems in his private life

The Undertaker was a guest on the latest edition of Corey Graves' "After The Bell" podcast. The Deadman had tons of interesting stuff to share with Graves that he hasn't talked about in his previous appearances in other podcasts. While talking about Vince McMahon, The Undertaker recalled a backstage story about how Vince once pulled him in his office and told him something that made him want to knock the boss "on his a**".

Here's what happened:

Vince straight up pulled me into his office one day, and we started talking about it. He flat looked me square in the eye and said, 'Mark, you need to feel sorry for yourself', and I'm like, 'What?' 'You need to feel sorry for yourself, and get your a** out there and do what you're supposed to do.' I had the inside of me saying like, 'Get up and knock him on his a**, but then I was processing all that, I knew he was right.

And there's not a lot of people that would have been able to say that to me that I would have been able to get through to get up and punch them in the face, but it was Vince and I knew where he was coming from.

It's not a secret that Vince McMahon and The Undertaker are pretty close in real life

This was when Mark Calaway was suffering from a string of personal problems in his private life, and it had been affecting his performance as a pro-wrestler. The Undertaker has previously stated how much Vince McMahon means to him and that the duo is very close in real life. Vince McMahon was recently seen shedding tears when asked about what The Phenom means to him.