WWE veteran The Undertaker was a guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump. The Phenom was asked by host Kayla Braxton about his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He stated that the duo got lucky at The Show of Shows, and went on to explain why.

We really got lucky, considering all the circumstances and all the limitations we had to put on WrestleMania, this was really, uh... we got lucky, being able to do this. Obviously, when I agreed to have a match with AJ at WrestleMania, obviously, we envisioned it being in the ring at Raymond James Stadium, but just where AJ went with his promos, this turned out to be the best case scenario, because he crossed lines that no one ever crossed. He went places that no one's ever been, as far as cutting promos and buildup to a match.

I'm really proud of it because we were able to tell a story that I don't think we would have been able to do in the ring. Obviously I wanted to work with AJ Styles and have that 4-5 star match in front of 80,000 people, but because of where he went, it ended up being a better situation for us.

Styles went too far on the road to WWE WrestleMania 36

Fans who watched this story unfold on WWE TV on the road to 'Mania, must be aware that Styles verbally targeted The Undertakers' wife Michelle McCool, and this didn't sit well with The Deadman. Styles was buried alive by The Undertaker at WrestleMania.