The Undertaker reveals interesting reason behind his long entrance

WWE legend The Undertaker was a guest on the latest edition of the "Pardon My Take" podcast. The Phenom was asked a wide variety of questions, but none were as interesting as the one about his elaborate entrances. The hosts asked The Undertaker why his entrances as The Deadman used to be so long. Here's what The Undertaker had to say in response:

A lot of times that would just depend on my opponent, okay? Like, if I was working with somebody that was pretty limited or I thought I was gonna have just a real sh**ty match with, I was like, "Man, Imma get my money's worth out of this entrance." There were times I would take a little bit of extra time, 'cause I knew the match is gonna be horrible, so I figured I might as well give it to them on the entrance, 'cause they are gonna be disappointed when the bell rings.

The Undertaker's elaborate entrance has wowed fans on several occasions, especially at WrestleMania

The Undertaker's entrances as The Deadman have always been longer than that of other Superstars. To make the fans feel as if an actual supernatural entity was walking down to the ring, it was necessary for The Undertaker to move towards the ring in as slow a pace as possible. WWE has made it a point to give a bunch of grand entrances to The Undertaker at WrestleMania. His entrance at WrestleMania 20 included a bunch of druids surrounding him on both sides, as he slowly walked to the ring. At WrestleMania 30, his entrance featured several caskets placed on the ramp, with each one belonging to his previous WrestleMania victims.