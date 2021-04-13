The Undertaker reveals why his retirement speech was so short

The Undertaker has opened up on his Survivor Series 2020 retirement and why his retirement speech wasn't as long as many were expecting.

In a recent appearance on the Victory Over Injury Podcast, The Undertaker - real name Mark Calaway - revealed the reason his speech was so short was because he feared turning into "a blubbering idiot" and that he didn't want to kill "30 years of work."

"I'd already come to peace with my decision, but it was really real once I put the hat and coat on. Knowing I was putting the hat and coat on for the last time and walking to the ring in that capacity, it was tough. It was probably best that I didn't say much more than I did or I would have killed 30 years of work and turning into a blubbering idiot. It was a tough moment. I had already come to grips with the fact that I had gotten everything out of this sponge that you're going to get, but when I put the hat and the coat on, things feel different. 'I might have one more in me.' No, that was it." - H/T Fightful

After three decades in WWE, The Undertaker finally hung up his boots for good at Survivor Series 2020. While most big-name WWE stars are offered a grand ceremony upon their retirement, The Deadman had to keep things relatively subdued due to the global pandemic.

The ceremony took place behind closed doors, with only a few of The Undertaker's friends and colleagues present. However, when it came time to give his final farewell to the WWE Universe, The Undertaker kept his words rather short, especially compared to retirement speeches of the past.

The Undertaker wrestled his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

The Boneyard Match (Credit: WWE)

The Undertaker's last hurrah in wrestling was one of the first cinematic matches to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When WrestleMania 36 was moved to the WWE Performance Center for safety, it was decided AJ Styles and The Undertaker would square off in a Boneyard Match.

Filmed entirely outdoors, the match received rave reviews for its originality and edgy style. Many regarded the clash as the best match of the WrestleMania 36 card.