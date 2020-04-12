The Undertaker reveals what he thought of his Boneyard match at WWE WrestleMania 36

WWE fans have voiced their opinions about the match, but what does The Undertaker think?

The WWE icon defeated AJ Styles in the first Boneyard match

The Undertaker

The Undertaker says he “couldn’t be more proud” of the Boneyard match he had with AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36.

The 55-year-old was originally due to face Styles in front of over 70,000 people at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but WWE Superstars were forced to perform without any fans at this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, WWE added a Boneyard stipulation to the match between The Undertaker and Styles, and the two men went on to headline the first night of WrestleMania 36 in a cinematic match that took place in a makeshift graveyard.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video with Nine Line Apparel, The Undertaker said he always envisaged facing Styles in a live arena but he was pleased when the idea of an off-site match was suggested to him.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a much better option than trying to have the match that AJ and Undertaker would have inside an empty arena.’ So, in our case, we were very fortunate to be able to go off-site and do what we did. The final product, like I said, I couldn’t be more proud of it.”

The seven-time World Champion added that he and Styles benefited from being able to talk trash during their match, which is something that he believes would not have worked as well if they faced each other at the Performance Center.

