The Undertaker reveals why he confronted Brock Lesnar at UFC 121

The Undertaker confronts Brock Lesnar

WWE legend The Undertaker recently had a chat with ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani, and the duo discussed a string of topics in regards to his career. Helwani had been wanting to ask The Undertaker about his UFC 121 confrontation with Brock Lesnar for the past 10 years, and he made sure to ask The Deadman about the incident, in the latest interview.

The Undertaker revealed what was the reasoning behind him confronting Lesnar, minutes after the latter had lost a UFC Heavyweight title match.

I was unaware, and I didn't have a clue as to what was going to happen, which I felt horrible about, after the fact, I thought there had been some discussion between him and Vince. At that time, Brock was so hot in the MMA world, so obviously, it was like, you know what, why not? Why not try it? There was no personal animosity really, but it was basically me saying, "You left our world. Imma come into your world, and Imma call you out."

The Undertaker and Lesnar would meet inside the squared circle four years later

The Undertaker also made it clear that he spoke to Brock later in the night before leaving and made sure that he was okay. The event took place on October 23, 2010. It took another two years for Lesnar to return to WWE. On the road to WrestleMania 30, the two kicked off a rivalry, which ultimately resulted in Lesnar breaking the famed streak at The Show of Shows.